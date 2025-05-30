The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,204,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,989,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,526,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,118,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,946,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,934 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,305,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,992,000 after purchasing an additional 912,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD opened at $68.72 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7568 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

