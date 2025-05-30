Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 9,411 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CXW. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 139,631 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 437.6% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 17,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CXW. Noble Financial upgraded CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 72,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,784,790. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,020.98. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,455 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreCivic Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE CXW opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.49 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

