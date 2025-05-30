Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 9,518 Shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Free Report) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPWO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 13,901.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 20,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. grew its stake in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 542,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter.

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.84. SP Funds S&P World has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43.

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Announces Dividend

About SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (SPWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P DM Ex-U.S. & EM 50/50 Shariah index. The fund tracks an index of 500 Sharia-compliant companies from developed and emerging markets outside the US. Holdings are modified market cap-weighted SPWO was launched on Dec 19, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.

