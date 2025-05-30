Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IESC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 411.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in IES by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IES in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in IES by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in IES by 1,856.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

NASDAQ IESC opened at $256.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.70. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.55 and a 12-month high of $320.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.57.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

