Tidal Investments LLC Buys 136,528 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,528 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned 0.49% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,547,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0%

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.11. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.42 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CytomX Therapeutics

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.