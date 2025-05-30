Tidal Investments LLC Buys 293 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 55,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 908.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 52,299 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 367,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after acquiring an additional 254,521 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,155,000 after acquiring an additional 103,768 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $58.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 203.74%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Nutrien from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Nutrien from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

