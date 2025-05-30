Tidal Investments LLC Buys 3,456 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 41,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PLYM. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush set a $17.00 price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 1.7%

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $747.90 million, a P/E ratio of 821.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.69 million. Analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

