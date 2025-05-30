Tidal Investments LLC Buys Shares of 8,607 United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

United Parks & Resorts Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.51. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $60.83.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $286.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.28 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 76.13% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Parks & Resorts

In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $342,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,345. The trade was a 38.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

