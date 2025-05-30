Tidal Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,300,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,097 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 381.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,878,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,006,000 after purchasing an additional 887,665 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,220,000 after purchasing an additional 568,634 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CTRE stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.65%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

