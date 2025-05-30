Tidal Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,034 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 10,914 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 41,102 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,635,073 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $118,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,259 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,861 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 69,852 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 9,389.9% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,776,645 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $43,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,386 shares during the period. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.1%

B opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 30.08%.

Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

