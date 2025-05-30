Tidal Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,256,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,728,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,796,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,643,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,639,000 after buying an additional 65,441 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,364,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after buying an additional 46,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,234,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.59. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $75.83 and a one year high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $424.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.26 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $105,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208,197.34. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRUS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

