Tidal Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Nexxen International were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Nexxen International during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexxen International alerts:

Nexxen International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEXN opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $743.25 million, a PE ratio of 293.00 and a beta of 1.78. Nexxen International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $21.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nexxen International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEXN. Raymond James raised shares of Nexxen International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEXN

Nexxen International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.