Tidal Investments LLC Grows Position in Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,933 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Lotus Technology were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lotus Technology by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lotus Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOT opened at $2.16 on Friday. Lotus Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.27.

Lotus Technology ( NASDAQ:LOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $271.53 million for the quarter.

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

