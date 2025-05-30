Tidal Investments LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,598 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics
In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $32,217.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,567.40. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $597,151. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO
Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of HALO opened at $54.73 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. The business had revenue of $264.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Halozyme Therapeutics Profile
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
