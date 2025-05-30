Tidal Investments LLC Has $404,000 Stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.11 million, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Perion Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

