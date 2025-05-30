Tidal Investments LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hayward by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hayward by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hayward by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,972.40. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Hayward Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $14.08 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $228.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

