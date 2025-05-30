Tidal Investments LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 100.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,054.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 866.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 423,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,776 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 52,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of MCHI opened at $53.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

