Tidal Investments LLC Has $413,000 Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 100.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,362 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,018,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,828,000 after purchasing an additional 501,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,436,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,779,000 after purchasing an additional 298,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,747,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,659,000 after purchasing an additional 82,413 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,481,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,345,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NXE stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

