Tidal Investments LLC Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 206,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 941,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Stratasys from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

SSYS opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.50. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.11 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

