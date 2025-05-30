Tidal Investments LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $692,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $484,823.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,822.56. This represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,138 shares of company stock worth $2,330,561 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

ExlService Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of EXLS opened at $45.99 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.63.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

