Tidal Investments LLC Has $458,000 Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,419 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCOR. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 49.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1,550.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 42,211 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.24.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Procore Technologies stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.35 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $88.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.66 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $289,628.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,057 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,747.87. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $203,566.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,317.50. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,659. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

