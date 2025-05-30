Tidal Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POR. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 1,538.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $79,371.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,430.92. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 73.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on POR

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.