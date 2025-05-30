Tidal Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,400,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,832,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 157,544 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 782,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150,310 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,990,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,488,000 after purchasing an additional 135,458 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In related news, CEO William T. Presley purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $74,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 161,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,411.01. This represents a 1.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on THRM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gentherm from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Gentherm Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ THRM opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $861.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.44. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $56.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $353.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

