Tidal Investments LLC Makes New $425,000 Investment in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Patria Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Patria Investments by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Stock Performance

Shares of PAX opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $785.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. Patria Investments Limited has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

Patria Investments Dividend Announcement

Patria Investments Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.45%.

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.