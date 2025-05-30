Tidal Investments LLC Makes New $447,000 Investment in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Excelerate Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EE opened at $28.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $315.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.87 million. Excelerate Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.