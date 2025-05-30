Tidal Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Ambarella by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 629.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $26,354.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,563.82. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $87,151.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 981,392 shares in the company, valued at $53,996,187.84. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,328 shares of company stock worth $513,467 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Down 0.6%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.44. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

