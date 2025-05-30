Tidal Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSO opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a $18.00 price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

