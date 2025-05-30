Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 38,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.70.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $131.87 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $131.98. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.52.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

