Tidal Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 31,154 Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Oscar Health by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Oscar Health by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Potentia Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $410,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,932.16. This represents a 27.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -689.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.