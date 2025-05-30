Tidal Investments LLC Raises Position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 38,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $92.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.67 million. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.