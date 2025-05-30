Tidal Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invesco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,364,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,516,000 after buying an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Invesco by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 65,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Invesco from $19.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

NYSE IVZ opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.20%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

