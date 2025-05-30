Tidal Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,943,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,437,000 after buying an additional 125,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,794,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,662,000 after buying an additional 2,910,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,812,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,764,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,826,000 after buying an additional 1,520,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,508,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,265,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 2.3%

DEI opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.85 and a beta of 1.21. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $251.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.49 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

