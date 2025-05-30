Tidal Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $209.97 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $153.27 and a one year high of $210.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $10.9577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

