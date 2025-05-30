Tidal Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,159 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.53 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 305.00%.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director John T. Thomas purchased 4,200 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $74,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,017.44. The trade was a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $47,822.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,220.07. This trade represents a 1.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,764 shares of company stock valued at $521,909 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

