Tidal Investments LLC Sells 10,530 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPIC. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.30 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $1.60 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.16.

TPI Composites Stock Down 3.1%

TPI Composites stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $332.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

