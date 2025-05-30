Tidal Investments LLC Sells 13,655 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,655 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JXN. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JXN. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on Jackson Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $82.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.44. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 310.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,432,598.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,726.96. This trade represents a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,852.68. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

