Tidal Investments LLC Sells 17,668 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,668 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERO. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Ero Copper by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,909,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 198,800 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ero Copper by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Ero Copper by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 455,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Ero Copper by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Ero Copper Price Performance

ERO opened at $14.21 on Friday. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

