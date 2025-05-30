Tidal Investments LLC Sells 2,359 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Playtika by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 7,917.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Playtika from $7.25 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W downgraded Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Playtika Stock Performance

Playtika stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $9.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.67 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 144.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Playtika’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 389,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $1,828,549.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,510,511 shares in the company, valued at $937,699,401.70. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 739,922 shares of company stock worth $3,548,194 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Playtika Company Profile

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

