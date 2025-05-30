Tidal Investments LLC Sells 4,667 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2,735.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $84,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,258.56. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.96. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $991.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.38 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Wall Street Zen cut Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BYD

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.