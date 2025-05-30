Tidal Investments LLC Sells 5,547 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Eventbrite worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,930,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 2,569,747 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth about $7,962,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,343,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 145,846 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,016,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 393,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.88 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EB shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

