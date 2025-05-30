Tidal Investments LLC Sells 5,644 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Schneider National by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4,856.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNDR. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

