Tidal Investments LLC Sells 6,805 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 489.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $189.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $129.94 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.34. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total value of $5,116,777.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,862,200. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $258.00 target price (up previously from $254.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

