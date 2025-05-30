Tidal Investments LLC Sells 7,181 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,181 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 682,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 496,220 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Navigator by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,034,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 207,851 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the fourth quarter worth about $2,916,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Navigator in the fourth quarter worth about $2,504,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Navigator by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 136,160 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Price Performance

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76.

Navigator Announces Dividend

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Navigator had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $151.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navigator presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Navigator Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

