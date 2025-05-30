Tidal Investments LLC Takes Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Blue Bird by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Blue Bird by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $39.17 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 75.22%. The firm had revenue of $358.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLBD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.79.

Get Our Latest Report on Blue Bird

Blue Bird Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.