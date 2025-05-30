Tidal Investments LLC Takes Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAL. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,336,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after acquiring an additional 252,140 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 579.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 256,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 218,611 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 804,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 172,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,049,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,475,000 after purchasing an additional 167,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAL opened at $13.28 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $446.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $614.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.93 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. Caleres’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Separately, Loop Capital cut their price target on Caleres from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th.

In other Caleres news, Director Lori Greeley bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $159,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,700. The trade was a 900.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

