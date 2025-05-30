Top Manufacturing Stocks To Research – May 28th

Salesforce, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and GE Vernova are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is producing tangible goods—ranging from raw‐material processing and machinery to consumer electronics and automotive assembly. By buying these equities, investors gain ownership stakes in firms that tend to move with broader economic and industrial cycles, offering exposure to trends in production output, capital investment and global trade. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.58. 4,082,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,925,055. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,573,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,812,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.10 and a 200 day moving average of $187.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded up $11.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $482.60. 1,451,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,608. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.72 billion and a PE ratio of 86.75. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $482.57.

