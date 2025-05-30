Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 26,873 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 108% compared to the typical volume of 12,917 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark boosted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 92,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $6,694,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,700.92. The trade was a 42.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $77,267.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,946.80. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,650 shares of company stock worth $19,637,729. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY opened at $72.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

