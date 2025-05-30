Traders Buy Large Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,354 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

O-I Glass Stock Up 0.8%

OI stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O-I Glass

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 11,082,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,054,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after acquiring an additional 647,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,749,000 after purchasing an additional 617,460 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 3,877,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,237 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,242,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 777,036 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.