Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 156,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 81.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $46.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.01 million. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price target on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Baird R W cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

