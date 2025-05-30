Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 142,600 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016,900 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after buying an additional 142,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.91% of Fossil Group worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,199 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Fossil Group Stock Down 3.2%

FOSL stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $79.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $233.30 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 10.07%.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

